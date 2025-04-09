Assam Class 10 Board Exam Result To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Steps To Access Scores

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Guwahati, is set to announce the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 exam tomorrow, April 10, 2025. The time of the result announcement has not been finalised yet.

Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA). They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results.

The results can also be checked on the NDTV website by entering the roll number and other details.

SEBA also has an official mobile app that allows students to check their results on their Android device.

Steps to check Assam HSLC Result 2025

Step 1. Visit the official websites: site.sebaonline.org

Step 2. Select the HSLC Result 2025 link on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter the roll number, registration number, and session

Step 5. Assam HSLC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Check and download the mark sheet

Step 7. Take a hard copy for future reference

How to check Assam Board exam results on NDTV's results page

NDTV has launched a special page to help all the students who appeared in the Assam board exams this year.

A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12.

You will have to enter your roll number in the space provided, along with other details

Once the correct details are entered, the Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking on submit

The mark sheet will comprise of the student's name, roll number, date of birth and marks scored by them in different subjects.

The mark sheet available online on the official website of the SEBA will be provisional until the original mark sheet is available in the schools. The marks sheet available online can only be used by students as a reference until they receive their original mark sheet.

The Assam Board Class 10 exams were conducted between February 15 and March 3, 2025. The practical exam for Class 10 was held on January 21 and 22.

In 2024, the board had registered a pass percentage of 75.7 per cent in Class 10. The exams were held from February 16 to March 4, 2025, and the results were announced on April 20, 2025. Anurag Doloi from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School in Jorhat had secured the first position with 98.93 per cent marks.