Assam Gunotsav Result 2025 Out, Check Details

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the results for the Assam Gunotsav 2025 today, March 27, 2025. The results of the Smagra Shiksha Axon (SSA) can be checked on its official website. The results are hosted at gunotsav2025.in. The results were announced at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed that the state government would handover tablets to at least 4,320 students. Along with this, cash prize of Rs 25,000 will be awarded to around 11,594 A+ graded schools.

A total of 17,585 external evaluators assessed 38,98,945 students from 44,077 schools.

Steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: gunotsav2025.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Gunotsav Result 2025' link.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials

Step 4: Check the result displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Assam government has launched the Gunotsav initiative to improve the quality of education in elementary and secondary schools. Under the initiative, schools are evaluated on various parameters. Based on the evaluation process, students are put under various categories such as—A+, A, B, C, or D.

The program aims to ensure students meet grade-specific learning goals and helps identify areas needing improvement.