Assam Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetables Expected Soon, Check Details

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination timetables for 2027 soon. Students appearing for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) examinations are advised to keep checking the board's official websites for updates.

The detailed subject-wise timetables have not yet been released. However, the board has started the Class 10 examination form-filling process for 2027. Students should check the official notifications for the latest information about examination dates and other important instructions.

Assam Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 Schedule

The examination schedules for both classes will be available online once released by the board.

For Class 10 students, the timetable will provide subject-wise dates for the HSLC examinations. Class 12 students will be able to check the schedule for the Higher Secondary final examinations across different streams.

According to reports citing the board's examination schedule, the Class 12 final examinations are planned for March and April 2027. Students should wait for the detailed timetable to confirm their subject-wise examination dates.

Where To Check Assam Board Timetable 2027?

Students can check the examination schedules through the following official websites:

Class 10 (HSLC): site.sebaonline.org

Class 12 (HS): ahsec.assam.gov.in

Once the timetables are released, students should download the relevant PDF and check the examination dates, timings and instructions carefully.

How To Download Assam Board Exam Timetable 2027

Students can follow these steps once the timetable links become available:

Visit the official website for the respective examination. Open the notifications or latest updates section. Look for the HSLC or Higher Secondary Examination 2027 timetable. Click on the relevant link to open the PDF. Download and save the timetable for future reference.

Students are advised to follow the official websites for confirmed dates and avoid relying on unverified examination schedules circulating online.