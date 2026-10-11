Arunachal Pradesh Forester Takes Wildlife Education Into the Forest Through "Classroom In the Wild"

Students in Arunachal Pradesh are getting an opportunity to explore wildlife beyond textbooks and traditional classrooms. Bunty Tao, a Range Forest Officer at Kamlang Tiger Reserve in Wakro, Lohit district, has launched an initiative called "Classroom in the Wild" to bring children closer to nature. The programme aims to help students understand biodiversity, ecology and wildlife conservation through firsthand experiences in forests and natural surroundings. Launched during the 72nd National Wildlife Week, the initiative seeks to make nature education a regular part of school life and encourage young learners to appreciate and protect the environment.

The initiative involves two schools, Apna Bidya Bhawan and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV). Students of Class VIII at KGBV attended their first wildlife class on Saturday.

Tao, who also serves as president of the Rangers Federation of Asia (RFA), developed the programme to give children practical learning opportunities outside conventional classrooms. The forest and its surroundings will serve as learning spaces where students can explore local biodiversity and understand the importance of protecting wildlife.

The programme includes nature walks, birdwatching, butterfly and insect observation, identification of local plants and animals, nature journaling and field sketching. Students will also learn to identify animal signs and understand how forest officials use camera traps to monitor wildlife in protected areas.

Beyond identifying plants and animals, the programme will introduce students to wildlife protection laws, conservation practices and the challenges associated with human-wildlife conflict. The initiative aims to develop awareness about the importance of protecting natural habitats and promoting coexistence between people and wildlife.

The classes are scheduled for the first and fourth Saturdays of every month. This arrangement is intended to make nature education a continuous learning experience rather than limiting it to special occasions such as Wildlife Week.

Through this initiative, Kamlang Tiger Reserve aims to establish a lasting partnership with local schools and encourage students to develop a deeper connection with their natural surroundings.

The programme could also serve as a model for other schools across Arunachal Pradesh, helping more children learn about wildlife conservation through direct engagement with nature.

With Inputs from Ripunjoy Das in Lohit district, Arunachal Pradesh.