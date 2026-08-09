Army Ordnance Corps Recruitment 2026: Check 2,615 Posts And Eligibility Criteria

The Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) has released details of tentative vacancies for various Group C civilian posts. Candidates looking for government jobs can check the available posts, pay scale and eligibility requirements on the official AOC recruitment website.

AOC Recruitment 2026: Posts and vacancies

As per the official tentative vacancy document, the vacancies include 2,313 Tradesman Mate posts, 656 Fireman posts and 99 Junior Office Assistant posts. This takes the total of these listed vacancies to 3,068. The figures are tentative and may change when the detailed recruitment notification is issued.

The pay scale also differs according to the post. Tradesman Mate posts carry Pay Level 1, with a salary range of Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900, while Fireman and Junior Office Assistant posts are under Pay Level 2, with a pay range of Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200.

Who can apply?

The educational qualification depends on the post. Candidates must check the detailed notification for the exact eligibility conditions before applying. The recruitment is for Group C civilian posts in Army Ordnance Corps units and depots.

For some posts, candidates may also have to meet physical or skill-related requirements. For instance, Fireman recruitment includes physical standards and a physical endurance test, while Junior Office Assistant candidates have to clear the prescribed typing proficiency test.

Selection process

The selection process will depend on the post and may include a written examination, physical or skill test, document verification and medical examination.