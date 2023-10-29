Are You Science Enthusiast? ISRO Offers This Free Certificate Course

The course will run from Nov 6 to 17, and registration is open until November 3. Representative image

The Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), a part of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is offering free certificate course in Remote Sensing, Geographical Information System (GIS), and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technologies. The certification course is suitable for students, technical and scientific professionals, university instructors, researchers, and those in related fields. It provides an opportunity for individuals in these domains to expand their knowledge.

The course explores the practical applications of remote sensing and GIS in various sectors, including agriculture, forestry, ecology, geoscience, marine and atmospheric sciences, urban and regional studies, and water resources. They equip participants with valuable insights and skills relevant to these critical areas.

Participants will have access to lectures, recorded video sessions, open-source software, and demonstration materials. These materials are accessible through the E-CLASS and ISRO Learning Management System, enhancing the overall learning experience.

The programme offers 10,000 seats for the comprehensive course and an additional 5,000 seats for individual modules, making it accessible to a substantial number of learners. Nodal center coordinators also have an allocation of 25 seats for each course.

Upon successfully completing at least 70 per cent of the total session hours, participants will receive a course completion certificate, a valuable addition to their professional qualifications.

This opportunity is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students, regardless of their academic year, technical and scientific personnel from central or state governments, faculty and researchers from universities and institutions, as well as professionals in technical and scientific fields.

Register by November 3

The course will run from November 6 to 17, 2023, and registration is open until November 3, 2023.

For additional information, refer to the official brochure.