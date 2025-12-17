Apply Now For Senior Research Assistant Position At IIM Lucknow

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Research Assistant. The role is open for a research project at IIM Lucknow titled 'Platform Cooperatives and Knowledge Commons: Synthesis, Framework, and Findings from case studies (Part Il)'. The deadline to submit the applications by December 31, 2025.

Qualification and experience

Candidates having a postgraduate degree in Economics/ Social Sciences from a reputed institute/ university in a regular mode with minimum 60 per cent marks are eligible to apply. The applicant must also have two years relevant experience.

Salary

The candidate will be entitled for a salary of Rs 50,000 + HRA (consolidated) per month. They will get the reimbursement of expenses for travel and stay on the field location.

Job description

The shortlisted candidate will be responsible for conducting filed surveys, in-depth interviews and focus group discussions with the stakeholders of organisations.

They will interview data transcription and translation and analysis using coding software and writing the draft report.

This study is pan-India-based, and therefore, the research assistant will need to travel extensively to conduct interviews with stakeholders of the focal organisations. In addition, the assistant will be responsible for analysis and report writing.

Desirable skills and experience

Preference will be given to a candidate with experience in conducting interviews with diverse stakeholders of medium to large-sized organisations and analysis of interview data. Candidates having a previous experience of working on qualitative research projects will have better chance.

