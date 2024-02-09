Applications Open For UNESCO-Sharjah Award For Arab Culture, Prize US $30,000

UNESCO has invited nominations for the 20th edition of the UNESCO-Sharjah prize for Arab Culture. The award is presented by UNESCO to honor and recognise the significant contribution of individual, groups or institutions, one from the Arab States and the other from the rest of the world for the development of Arab culture.

Candidates/Institutions that have acquired an international reputation in the field and have contributed in promoting cultural dialogue and revitalization of the Arab culture are eligible to apply. The winners are selected by the Director- General of the UNESCO on the basis of the assessments and recommendations made by the jury.

Two winners are selected as part of the scholarship programme. The prize is endowed with a sum of US $60,000 which is divided equally between the two winners. The prize is funded by the Government of Sharjah (United Arab Emirates).Each prize winner gets US $30,000.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) where Arabic Art, Language or Culture are being taught to apply for the UNESCO- Sharjah Prize and forward their nominations to the Indian National Commission to UNSECO. The deadline to submit the applications is February 15, 2024.

The complete details about the eligibility criteria and the application procedure can be checked on the official website of the UGC.

The full staff support and operating or management costs, including all costs related to the award ceremony and public information activities will be fully covered by the Government of Sharjah. The Director-General of UNESCO will therefore determine a mandatory overhead cost amount that will be applied and charged against the funds in the special account.

The prize was instituted in 1998 with an aim to reward the efforts of a national of an Arab country and a national of any other country.