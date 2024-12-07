Applications Open For DrNB Final Theory Exam December 2024

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a notification inviting applications for the DrNB Final Theory Exam January 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the NBEMS to register for the exams. The application forms for the exam can be submitted from December 7 to December 27, 2024 by 11:55 pm.

The examination is scheduled for January 17, 18 and 19, 2025. The last date for submission of application for only practical exam is February 28, 2025.

DrNB course is a doctoral level Super Specialty programme which can be joined after qualifying NEET-SS. The duration of the course for Post MD/MS/DNB candidates is for 3 years. Candidates after doing MBBS can also undergo a direct six years DrNB programme. NBEMS administers such direct six year DrNB courses in only four super specialty disciplines listed in Chapter – 3. The entry to direct 6 year Post MBBS DrNB programme is through NEET-PG which is also conducted by NBEMS.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences conduct DrNB Final examination usually in June and December every year.

All DrNB trainees are paid a minimum stipend as per guidelines prescribed by NBEMS. The trainees are paid stipend for the entire duration of training including their eligible leave as per NBEMS leave guidelines. However, they shall not be paid stipend for a period more than the duration of the training programme i.e. 36 months (for a 3 year programme) or 72 months (for the 6 year Programme) if in case their training gets extended due to excess leave availed by them.