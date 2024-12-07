Advertisement

Applications Open For DrNB Final Theory Exam December 2024

The DrNB Final Theory examination is scheduled for January 17, 18 and 19, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Applications Open For DrNB Final Theory Exam December 2024
Application forms for the exam can be submitted from December 7 to December 27.
New Delhi:

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a notification inviting applications  for the DrNB Final Theory Exam January 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of  the NBEMS to register for the exams. The application forms for the exam can be submitted from December 7 to December 27, 2024 by 11:55 pm. 
The examination is  scheduled for January 17, 18 and 19, 2025. The last date for submission of application for only practical exam is February 28, 2025. 

DrNB course is a doctoral level Super Specialty programme which can be joined after qualifying NEET-SS. The duration of the course for Post MD/MS/DNB candidates is for 3 years. Candidates after doing MBBS can also undergo a direct six years DrNB programme. NBEMS administers such direct six year DrNB courses in only four super specialty disciplines listed in Chapter – 3. The entry to direct 6 year Post MBBS DrNB programme is through NEET-PG which is also conducted by NBEMS. 

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences conduct DrNB Final examination usually in June and December every year. 

All DrNB trainees are paid a minimum stipend as per guidelines prescribed by NBEMS. The trainees are paid stipend for the entire duration of training including their eligible leave as per NBEMS leave guidelines. However, they shall not be paid stipend for a period more than the duration of the training programme i.e. 36 months (for a 3 year programme) or 72 months (for the 6 year Programme) if in case their training gets extended due to excess leave availed by them. 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
DrNB, DrNB Final Theory Exam, Doctoral Level Super Specialty Programme
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com