NBEMS Constitutes Medical Board For Examination Of Newly Allotted Candidates

National Board of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a notification about the constitution of a medical board for the examination of candidates allotted with NBEMS seats through the counseling conducted by MCC/NBEMS/State Government. The new medical body will comprise of the following minimum members:

General Medicine- Chairman

Ophthalmology-Member

Obstetrics & Gynaecology-Member

Psychiatry-Member

General Surgery-Member

Otorhinolaryngology-Member

Admissions of all candidates to DNB/DrNB/FNB courses are subject to the medical examination which is conducted at the time of their joining respective NBEMS courses by the medical board of the allotted NBEMS accredited institute.

Members of the board would be the faculty for NBEMS programme accredited with NBEMS. If any of the above specialty/department is not accredited in the hospital/institute, the hospital/institute may engage/nominate the members from other NBEMS Accredited departments/ Government hospitals.

Alternatively, the hospital/institute may also tie up with other NBEMS accredited hospitals for medical examination of its candidates through the medical board of the other hospitals.



The candidates who have been declared medically unfit by the medical board of the NBEMS accredited institute will not be allowed to join the NBEMS course. Any candidate found unfit by the medical board of the NBEMS accredited institute will have the option for an appeal to the medical board constituted by the NBEMS accredited institute.

