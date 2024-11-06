Applications Invited From Unmarried Law Graduates In Indian Army For Judge Advocate

Applications are invited from unmarried male and unmarried female Law graduates for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch. Candidates having a LLB degree with a minimum of 55 per cent aggregate marks are eligible to apply. In addition, CLAT PG 2024 score is mandatory for all candidates (including LLM qualified and LLM appearing candidates). The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with Bar Council of India/State. and should be from a college/university recognised by Bar Council of India.



The applicant must be between the age group 21-27 years as on July 1, 2025.



Short Service Commission will be granted to men and women in the regular Army for 14 years i.e. for an initial period of 10 years extendable by a further period of four years. Male and female officers who are willing to continue to serve in Indian Army after the expiry of period of ten years of Short Service Commission may, if eligible and suitable in all respects, be considered for the grant of Permanent Commission (PC) in the tenth year of their Short Service Commission.



Candidates will neither be allowed to marry during the period of training nor will they be allowed to live with parents/guardians. Candidates must not marry until they complete the full training at OTA.

All candidates who successfully complete Pre-Commission training at OTA, Chennai will be awarded ‘Post Graduate Diploma in Defence Management and Strategic Studies' by University of Madras.



Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Army www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Officer Entry Appln/Login' and then on ‘Registration'

Step 3: Fill the online registration form and click on ‘Apply Online' under Dashboard.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a page 'Officers Selection - ‘Eligibility'. Then click ‘Apply' shown against Short Service Commission JAG Entry Course.

Step 5: A page ‘Application Form' will open. Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue' to fill details as required.

Step 6: Save and Continue each time before you go to the next segment.



The online applications for the Short Service Commission started on October 30 and will conclude on November 28, 2024.