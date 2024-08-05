Applications Invited For Director Posts At IIITD&M, NIT In Andhra Pradesh, Details Here

The Education Ministry has invited applications for director posts at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITD&M), and the National Institute of Technology in Andhra Pradesh.

Eligibility For Director Post at IIITD&M

Candidates applying for the director position at IIITD&M must have a PhD in a relevant field, an exceptional academic record, and at least 10 years of experience as a professor at a recogniSed educational institution. Applicants must be under the age of 60.

Salary and Benefits

The position offers a fixed salary of Rs 2.10 lakh per month, along with a special allowance of Rs 11,250 monthly.

Institute and Appointment Process

IIITD&M Kurnool is an autonomous institute fully funded by the Ministry of Education. The director will be appointed based on recommendations from the Search-cum-Selection Committee and approval from the Competent Authority. This committee will review applications and nominations from distinguished individuals.

Contract Details

The appointment is on a contractual basis for five years or until the appointee turns 65, whichever comes first, subject to standard terms and conditions.

Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online using the prescribed form available at education.gov.in and www.nitcouncil.org.in. The application window is open from August 10 to September 9. Applicants must upload their Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD degrees, as well as a No Objection Certificate (NOC) verified by their current employer, by the application deadline.

Eligibility For NIT Director Post

Candidates must hold a PhD and first-class degrees at both the Bachelor's and Master's levels in Engineering or Technology. Those with a PhD directly after a BE/BTech must have first-class marks at the Bachelor's level. The candidate should be a distinguished individual in their field with an exemplary academic record.

Experience

Candidates need at least 15 years of experience in teaching, industry, or research, with a minimum of 10 years at the level of professor or higher in a reputable educational institution, industry, or research organisation.

Age Limit

Applicants must be under the age of 65.

Salary and Benefits

The position offers a fixed salary of Rs 2.10 lakh per month, along with a special allowance of Rs 11,250 and other usual benefits.

Application Process

Eligible individuals can apply online using the form available at www.nitcouncil.org.in from August 1 to 31 until midnight. Applicants must upload their Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD degrees, as well as a No Objection Certificate (NOC) in the prescribed format verified by their current employer, by September 15.