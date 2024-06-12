Andhra Pradesh Schools Reopening On June 13, Check Details

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will open on Thursday, June 13, for the academic year 2024-25. Initially scheduled for June 12, the school opening was postponed to June 13 due to the oath-taking ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu as the new chief Minister of the state. The state education department had announced a holiday for all schools on Wednesday.

The Andhra Pradesh education department has notified all students about this schedule change.

In government schools, students from grades 1 to 10 were previously provided with educational kits, including textbooks and uniforms, on the first day of school by the previous administration.

The school education department has prepared a total of 3.6 million educational kits. These kits include three sets of uniform cloth, an Oxford dictionary, a school bag, a belt, and a TOEFL workbook. Additionally, students in grades 1 through 5 will receive workbooks and pictorial dictionaries, while students in grades 6 through 10 will receive notebooks. Bilingual textbooks have been printed as in previous years. In line with the shift towards English-medium education, textbooks for the 10th grade will also be available in English starting from this academic year. Furthermore, textbook covers for grades 3 to 10 feature new artwork.

The CBSE curriculum in the state has been adopted by around one thousand government schools. For 10th-grade social studies, CBSE teaching methods have been implemented, covering geography, economics, history, and democratic politics with the NCERT syllabus. Notably, physical science textbooks have been printed on art paper for the first time. Additionally, the government has introduced a Future Skills course for 8th-grade students this year. However, changes in educational policies may occur based on decisions made by the newly elected government.