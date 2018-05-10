AP POLYCET 2018 Result Update

As of now, the AP POLYCET 2018 result can be checked at manabadi.com. Official websites for AP POLYCET results 2018 are polycetap.nic.in and sbtetap.gov.in.
The minimum marks required to qualify the exam is 36 marks out of 120 marks (30%).
'The results are likely to be declared within fifteen days from the date of test. Rank Cards will also be dispatched within a week from the date of declaration of results,' reads the official notification.
Last year the result was released on May 8, 2017.
CommentsAP POLYCET 2018 was held to grant admission to all Diploma Courses in Engineering / Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics / institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics / Institutions running as 2nd shift in Pvt. Engineering Colleges) in Andhra Pradesh State for the academic year 2018 - 2019.
