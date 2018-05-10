AP POLYCET 2018 Result Update As of now, the AP POLYCET 2018 result can be checked at manabadi.com. Official websites for AP POLYCET results 2018 are polycetap.nic.in and sbtetap.gov.in.

AP POLYCET Results 2018: Know How To Check New Delhi: As per the third party website manabadi.com, the AP POLYCET result have been declared. However the official website has no details of the result. Manabadi.com hosts the board exam and 10+2 level exam results in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh conducted AP POLYCET exam on April 27, 2018. Online registration was held in March-April. Candidates who have passed SSC or class 10 board examination or are due to appear in the board examination in March/April 2018 were eligible to apply for AP POLYCET 2018.



The minimum marks required to qualify the exam is 36 marks out of 120 marks (30%).



'The results are likely to be declared within fifteen days from the date of test. Rank Cards will also be dispatched within a week from the date of declaration of results,' reads the official notification.



Last year the result was released on May 8, 2017.



AP POLYCET 2018 was held to grant admission to all Diploma Courses in Engineering / Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics / institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics / Institutions running as 2nd shift in Pvt. Engineering Colleges) in Andhra Pradesh State for the academic year 2018 - 2019.





