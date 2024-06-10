AP LAWCET 2024 Answer Key To Be Out Today, Check Details

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release the provisional answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2024 today. Those who took the exam can access the AP LAWCET 2024 answer key by visiting the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Students need to input their application number or mobile number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to log in and access the AP LAWCET 2024 answer key.

Those dissatisfied with the provisional answer key can raise objections through the official website. The objection window will remain open until June 12. The AP LAWCET answer key 2024 will include correct answers, question numbers, question paper code, marks distribution, and key dates.

AP LAWCET Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the home page, select the AP LAWCET answer key 2024 tab.

Input the necessary credentials and log in. Select the related course and paper.

The AP LAWCET answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key and take a printout for future use.

The exam consisted of three sections with a total of 120 questions. Students will get one mark for each correct answer.

AP LAWCET

The entrance test assesses candidates' General Knowledge, Mental Ability, Current Affairs, and Aptitude for studying Law. The test is divided into three sections, comprising a total of 120 questions, each worth one mark. The duration of the test is 90 minutes, with a maximum score of 120 marks.