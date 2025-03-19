AP Inter Results 2025: Manabadi 1st, 2nd Year Scorecards To Be Out Soon

AP Inter Results 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will announce the resul soon. Students can access their results on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in and results.apcfss.in - once they are out.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the Andhra Pradesh Board official website for the latest notifications regarding result announcements and related updates.



AP Inter Results 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1. Go to the official website- bieap.apcfss.in

Step 2. On the homepage, go to result tab

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Input your roll number and date of birth

Step 5. Submit the details and download your scorecard

Step 6. Take a hard copy of result for future references

Last year, 10,02,150 students had appeared in AP Inter 2024 1st Year and 2nd Year exams. The general pass percentage of girls for 1st year was 71%, and the pass percentage of girls for 2nd year was 81%. The pass percentage of boys for 1st year was 64%, and the pass percentage of boys for 2nd year was 75%.

4,99,756 students appeared for AP Inter first year and 5,02,394 appeared for second year exams. To qualify for MP first year general exam, students need to had 67% pass percentage while for second year general exam, they need to had 78% pass percentage.

