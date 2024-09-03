AP ICET 2nd Phase Counselling 2024 Schedule Released, Check Key Dates

AP ICET 2nd Phase Counselling 2024: Schedule
- Registration for Web Counselling: September 04, 2024, to September 07, 2024
- Verification of Certificates: September 05, 2024, to September 08, 2024
- Exercising of Web Options: September 09, 2024, to September 14, 2024
- Change of Web Options: September 15, 2024
- Allotment of Seats for 2nd Phase Counselling: September 17, 2024
- Self-Reporting and Reporting to Colleges: September 17, 2024, to September 21, 2024
AP ICET 2024 Counselling: Steps To Register
- Visit the official website of AP ICET
- Click on the AP ICET counselling registration link
- Enter the required credentials: AP ICET 2024 roll number, password, and security pin
- Fill in the necessary information, upload documents, book a slot, and pay the counselling fee
- Download the registration form and keep a copy for future reference
Eligibility For MCA And MBA Programs
MCA:
Candidates must have passed a BCA/Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science Engineering or an equivalent degree
Alternatively, candidates must have passed B.Sc./B.Com./B.A. with Mathematics at the 10+2 level or at the graduation level (with additional bridge courses as per the norms of the concerned university)
They must have obtained at least 50% marks (45% for reserved category candidates) in the qualifying examination
MBA:
Candidates must hold a degree of a minimum of three years' duration with Mathematics as one of the subjects in SSC
They must have obtained at least 50% marks (45% for reserved category candidates) in the qualifying examination