AP ICET 2nd Phase Counselling 2024 Schedule Released, Check Key Dates

AP ICET 2nd Phase Counselling 2024: Registration process will start from September 4.

Read Time: 2 mins
AP ICET 2nd Phase Counselling 2024 Schedule Released, Check Key Dates
AP ICET 2024: Candidates can participate in counselling by visiting the official website
AP ICET 2nd Phase Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2024 2nd phase counselling schedule. Interested candidates can participate in the 2nd phase of the counselling process by visiting the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in, once the registration window opens.

AP ICET 2nd Phase Counselling 2024: Schedule

  • Registration for Web Counselling: September 04, 2024, to September 07, 2024
  • Verification of Certificates: September 05, 2024, to September 08, 2024
  • Exercising of Web Options: September 09, 2024, to September 14, 2024
  • Change of Web Options: September 15, 2024
  • Allotment of Seats for 2nd Phase Counselling: September 17, 2024
  • Self-Reporting and Reporting to Colleges: September 17, 2024, to September 21, 2024

AP ICET 2024 Counselling: Steps To Register

  • Visit the official website of AP ICET
  • Click on the AP ICET counselling registration link
  • Enter the required credentials: AP ICET 2024 roll number, password, and security pin
  • Fill in the necessary information, upload documents, book a slot, and pay the counselling fee
  • Download the registration form and keep a copy for future reference

Eligibility For MCA And MBA Programs

MCA:
Candidates must have passed a BCA/Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science Engineering or an equivalent degree

Alternatively, candidates must have passed B.Sc./B.Com./B.A. with Mathematics at the 10+2 level or at the graduation level (with additional bridge courses as per the norms of the concerned university)

They must have obtained at least 50% marks (45% for reserved category candidates) in the qualifying examination

MBA:
Candidates must hold a degree of a minimum of three years' duration with Mathematics as one of the subjects in SSC

They must have obtained at least 50% marks (45% for reserved category candidates) in the qualifying examination

Apicet, APICET M.C.A., APICET M.B.A
AP ICET 2nd Phase Counselling 2024 Schedule Released, Check Key Dates
Oil India Limited Offers Recruitment For Public Health Assistant, Check Details
