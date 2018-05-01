AP EAMCET 2018 Result Tomorrow AP EAMCET 2018 ranks will be released tomorrow, reads the official update.

Share EMAIL PRINT AP EAMCET 2018 Result Date New Delhi: JNTU Kakinada will release AP EAMCET 2018 result tomorrow. AP EAMCET 2018 ranks will be released tomorrow, reads the official update. Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. The exam is held for entry to the first year professional course in Engineering, Biotechnology, B.Tech. (Diary Technology), B.Tech. (Agriculture Engineering), B.Tech, (Food Science and Technology), BSc. (Agriculture, Horticulture), B.V.Sc. and Animal Husbandry/ B.F.Sc. and B.Pharmacy and D.Pharma.



AP EAMCET rank details will be available in the official website sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET.



The result was supposed to come on May 5, 2018.



AP EAMCET entrance test is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. AP EAMCET 2018 or Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test is conducted for admission to UG programs in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses in state of Andhra Pradesh. For the agriculture stream the exam will be held on April 26, 2018.



Click here for



JNTU Kakinada will release AP EAMCET 2018 result tomorrow. AP EAMCET 2018 ranks will be released tomorrow, reads the official update. Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. The exam is held for entry to the first year professional course in Engineering, Biotechnology, B.Tech. (Diary Technology), B.Tech. (Agriculture Engineering), B.Tech, (Food Science and Technology), BSc. (Agriculture, Horticulture), B.V.Sc. and Animal Husbandry/ B.F.Sc. and B.Pharmacy and D.Pharma.AP EAMCET rank details will be available in the official website sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET.The result was supposed to come on May 5, 2018. AP EAMCET entrance test is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. AP EAMCET 2018 or Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test is conducted for admission to UG programs in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses in state of Andhra Pradesh. For the agriculture stream the exam will be held on April 26, 2018.Click here for Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter