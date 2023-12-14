AP Board Exams 2024: Inter, SSC Date Sheets Released, Details Here

AP Board Exams 2024: Class 10 paper will start on March 18 and end on March 30.

The date sheets for the Andhra Pradesh Classes 10 and 12 board exams 2024 have been released by the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). Students can access the timetable by visiting the official website at bie.ap.gov.in. The practical exams for Class 12 are scheduled from February 5 to February 20, while the theoretical exams will be held from March 1 to March 20, 2024. Class 10 exams will start on March 18 and end on March 30.



Check the date sheet for AP Class 10 exams 2024 here



Passing percentage:

To successfully clear the AP Inter and SSC exam in 2024, students must achieve a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject.

Other board exam dates:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and various state boards, including UPMSP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Karnataka, and Jharkhand, have issued the date sheets for the 2024 Class 10 and 12 board exams.

The CBSE exams are scheduled to take place from February 15 to April 10, with the official timetable available for download on the cbse.gov.in website.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has also released the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 board exams, scheduled to be held from February 22 to March 9. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the ICSE Class 10 exams starting from February 21 and ISC Class 12 exams from February 12.

Additionally, other state boards such as Bihar, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Nagaland have published their Class 10 and 12 board exam date sheets. Tamil Nadu's exams are set for March 26, Maharashtra's HSC board exams will run from February 21, and SSC Class 10 exams from March 1.

The Bihar School Examination Board will hold the Inter and Matric theory exams in February 2024, with practical exams in January.

The Karnataka board has scheduled SSLC exams and Karnataka 2nd PUC exams from March 2 to March 22, 2024. Rajasthan board exams are slated to start from February 15, and the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will conduct Class 10 and 12 exams from February 6 to 26.