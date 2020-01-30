Anna University Announces UG, PG Result For December Exam 2019

Anna University Result 2019: UG, PG result for December exam is available on official website

Anna University has released the November-December examination result on its official website. The Anna University result has been released for both UG, and PG courses. The result can be accessed through the result portal of Anna University. Students would need their registration number and date of birth to check their semester exam result.

Anna University Result: Where To Check?

Student who appeared in the November-December 2019 examination can check their result from any of the following links:

http://coe1.annauniv.edu/

http://coe2.annauniv.edu/

http://aucoe.annauniv.edu/

Anna University Result For Grade-System Direct Link

Anna University Result For Mark-System Direct Link

Anna University Result: How To Check?

Follow the steps given here to check Anna University results:

Step One: Visit the official websites for Anna University results; aucoe.annauniv.edu.

Step Two: Click on the Anna University results link

Step Three: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step Four: Enter the captcha provided there

Step Five: Submit and check your results.

Step Six: Download the result for further reference.

There are separate links to check the result for Grade-system and mark-system for November-December exam.

Anna University usually concludes the examination in December but this year, some of the examination dates were postponed to January in view of the local body elections and other festivities in the state.

