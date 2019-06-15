Andhra Pradesh Open School Inter, SSC Result Declared

Andhra Pradesh Open School Inter, SSC Result: Know How To Check

Andhra Pradesh State Open School results have been declared for SSC and inter board exams. Candidates who took the exam in May can download the result at the official website apopenschool.org. Results of the SSC and inter exams which were conducted by the Board of Secondary Education and the Board of Intermediate Education, respectively, were released in May. According to the Andhra Pradesh Open School Society, APOSS is the first State Open School in the country. APOSS was established as an autonomous society registered under the Andhra Pradesh Public Societies Act on February 20, 1991 and inaugurated on the 'Ugadi Day', the 17th of March 1991.

Step One: Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (TSOSS), apopenschool.org.

Step Two: Click on the results link posted on the homepage

Step Three: Enter your hall ticket number on the space provided there

Step Four: Submit the details

Step Five: Check your results from the next page

The main objectives of APOSS, at the time of its inception have been to provide pre-elementary Education through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode to School drop-outs and those missing Upper Primary stage of education and to attain Universalization of Elementary Education (UEE) in the State and also to provide continuing education for adult neo-literates, working men and women to reinforce their functional literacy and not to allow them to relapse into illiteracy.

