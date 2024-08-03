Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2024: Qualified Candidates List And Cut-Off Scores Released

Candidates who have taken the medical entrance exam can check and download the AP NEET UG 2024 qualified candidates list by visiting the official website, drysruhs.edu.in.
Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2024: Category-Wise Cut-Off
- UR/EWS: 720-162
- OBC: 161-127
- SC: 161-127
- ST: 161-127
- UR/EWS & PwBD: 161-144
- OBC & PwBD: 143-127
- SC & PwBD: 143-127
- ST & PwBD: 142-127
The official notification reads: “A separate notification will be issued calling for online applications. Interested candidates should apply once the notification and schedule are released by the university. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the university website for updates.”
AP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps to Check Qualified Candidates List
- Visit the official AP NEET UG website
- On the homepage, go to the "What's New" section
- Click on “NEET UG 2024 - Qualified Candidates Appeared from the State of Andhra Pradesh”
- The candidate list will be displayed on the next page
- Check the list and cut-off scores, and download it
- Take a printout for future reference
Based on the state merit rank and the choices filled by the candidates, the seat allotment list will be published based on the NEET score. Candidates are required to report to the allocated institute to confirm their seats.
NEET is an entrance examination for students seeking admission to undergraduate medical (MBBS), AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.), and dental (BDS) courses in government and private institutions across the country. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).