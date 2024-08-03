Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2024: Qualified Candidates List And Cut-Off Scores Released

AP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Dr YSR University of Health Sciences has announced the list of candidates who have qualified for the Andhra Pradesh National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (AP NEET) 2024.

Candidates who have taken the medical entrance exam can check and download the AP NEET UG 2024 qualified candidates list by visiting the official website, drysruhs.edu.in.

Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2024: Category-Wise Cut-Off

UR/EWS: 720-162

OBC: 161-127

SC: 161-127

ST: 161-127

UR/EWS & PwBD: 161-144

OBC & PwBD: 143-127

SC & PwBD: 143-127

ST & PwBD: 142-127

The official notification reads: “A separate notification will be issued calling for online applications. Interested candidates should apply once the notification and schedule are released by the university. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the university website for updates.”

AP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps to Check Qualified Candidates List

Visit the official AP NEET UG website

On the homepage, go to the "What's New" section

Click on “NEET UG 2024 - Qualified Candidates Appeared from the State of Andhra Pradesh”

The candidate list will be displayed on the next page

Check the list and cut-off scores, and download it

Take a printout for future reference

Based on the state merit rank and the choices filled by the candidates, the seat allotment list will be published based on the NEET score. Candidates are required to report to the allocated institute to confirm their seats.

NEET is an entrance examination for students seeking admission to undergraduate medical (MBBS), AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.), and dental (BDS) courses in government and private institutions across the country. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).