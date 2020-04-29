Andhra Pradesh Launches Fee Reimbursement Scheme For Students

Andhra Pradesh government has launched fee reimbursement scheme for students

Andhra Pradesh government has announced a fee reimbursement scheme for students in the state. The scheme was launched by the state Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' scheme which will provide 100 per cent fee reimbursement will benefit about 12 lakh students across the state.

After launching the scheme Andhra Pradesh CM said that no previous government had reimbursed fee arrears at such a scale. Apart from releasing Rs. 4,000 crore fund for fee reimbursement, the state government has also cleared Rs. 1,880 crore pending dues of previous government.

'జగనన్న విద్యాదీవెన' పథకాన్ని సీఎం శ్రీ వైయస్ జగన్ ప్రారంభించారు. రాష్ట్ర చరిత్రలో ఎప్పుడూ జరగని విధంగా గత ప్రభుత్వం పెట్టిన ఫీజు రీయింబర్స్ మెంట్ బకాయిలు రూ. 1880 కోట్లతో సహా మార్చి 31 వరకు ఉన్న బకాయిలను ఒక్క రూపాయి కూడా పెండింగులో పెట్టకుండా ఇస్తున్నామని ఈ సందర్భంగా తెలిపారు. pic.twitter.com/5ZfmfRpcq6 — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) April 28, 2020

The Andhra CM said that the scheme was designed to make education accessible to the poor and needy students. He said that the real wealth that can be given to children is education and the government has started working toward it. Despite the coronavirus crisis, the Andhra Pradesh government will reimburse the entire fee of all students pursuing higher education.

పేదలు పెద్ద చదువుల చదవాలని తద్వారానే పేదరికం పోతుందని దివంగత సీఎం డా.వైయస్ఆర్ ఈ పథకాన్ని తీసుకువచ్చారని ఈ సందర్భంగా గుర్తుచేశారు. పిల్లలకు ఇవ్వగలిగే ఆస్తి చదువులేనని, ఆ దిశగా అడుగులు వేస్తూ.. విద్యా దీవెన, వసతి దీవెన పథకాలను ప్రారంభించామని పేర్కొన్నారు. pic.twitter.com/9LpfgM6NIL — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) April 28, 2020

The AP government also launched 'Jagananna Amma Vodi' scheme under which Rs. 15,000 per year will be given to the poor and needy mothers to educate their children who are studying in class 1 - 12.

Under another scheme, 'Jagananna Vasati Deevena', Rs. 20,000 per year in two instalments (Jan-Feb, and July-August) will be given to 12 lakh mothers of students pursuing higher education towards mess and boarding charges.

