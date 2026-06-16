Andhra Pradesh Eases Travel For NEET Candidates With Free APSRTC Bus Rides

To support NEET aspirants and ease their travel stress, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced free bus travel and special bus services for students appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21.

The AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Tuesday announced free bus travel for students appearing for the NEET examination on June 21. Students can avail themselves of the facility by producing their NEET hall ticket while travelling.

APSRTC has also made special arrangements, including operating additional buses wherever required, to ensure candidates reach their examination centres without inconvenience.

The announcement comes as lakhs of students prepare for the nationwide NEET re-test, which was ordered after the original examination held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the re-examination for June 21.

The re-exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Fresh admit cards have already been issued, and candidates were given an opportunity to revise their preferred examination cities.

According to reports, the NEET re-examination will be held in 551 cities across India.

The controversy surrounding NEET 2026 has sparked concern among students and parents across the country. The NTA has recently launched a dedicated portal to report fake paper leak claims, impersonation and misinformation ahead of the re-test.