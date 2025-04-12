Andhra Pradesh Class 11, 12 Results 2025 Releasing Today At 11 AM; Here's How To Check

AP Inter Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will announce the results for both first-year and second-year Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) on April 12, 2025, at 11am. Students can view their results by visiting the official website: resultsbie.ap.gov.in. To access their scorecards, candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Direct Link Here

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: Where To Check

Andhra Pradesh's Human Resources Development Minister, Nara Lokesh, confirmed via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the AP Inter 2025 results will be released online at the scheduled time.

Students can check their scores through the following platforms:

Official website: resultsbie.ap.gov.in

WhatsApp: Send a "Hi" message to 9552300009 (Mana Mitra)

AP Inter Result 2025: Steps To Check Results

To view your result online, follow these steps:

Step 1. Go to the AP Board's official website: bieap.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link labeled 'AP IPE Results 2025'

Step 3. Choose your class: 1st Year or 2nd Year

Step 4. A login page will appear. Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 5. Click Submit to view your marks

Step 6. Download or print your scorecard for future reference

How To Check AP Inter Results On NDTV Education

Students also have the option to access their results through NDTV's Education portal:

Step 1. Visit ndtv.com/education/results

Step 2. Find the section titled Andhra Pradesh Board Exam Results 2025

Step 3. Select your class result:

Class 11 (1st Year)

Class 12 (2nd Year)

Step 4. Enter your required credentials

Step 5. Once submitted, your result will appear on the screen

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: How To Get Your Result On WhatsApp

Students can also receive their AP Inter results directly on WhatsApp:

Send a message saying "Hi" to 9552300009 (Mana Mitra)

You will receive your marks, division, and digital scorecard through chat

AP Inter Result 2025: Examination Schedule Overview

First-Year Exams: Conducted from March 1 to March 19, 2025

Second-Year Exams: Held between March 3 and March 20, 2025



