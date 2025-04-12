Andhra Pradesh Class 11, 12 Results 2025 Releasing Today At 11 AM; Here's How To Check

AP Inter Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will announce the results for both first-year and second-year Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) on April 12, 2025, at 11am. Students can view their results by visiting the official website: resultsbie.ap.gov.in. To access their scorecards, candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth.
AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: Where To Check
Andhra Pradesh's Human Resources Development Minister, Nara Lokesh, confirmed via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the AP Inter 2025 results will be released online at the scheduled time.
Students can check their scores through the following platforms:
Official website: resultsbie.ap.gov.in
WhatsApp: Send a "Hi" message to 9552300009 (Mana Mitra)
AP Inter Result 2025: Steps To Check Results
To view your result online, follow these steps:
Step 1. Go to the AP Board's official website: bieap.gov.in
Step 2. Click on the link labeled 'AP IPE Results 2025'
Step 3. Choose your class: 1st Year or 2nd Year
Step 4. A login page will appear. Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 5. Click Submit to view your marks
Step 6. Download or print your scorecard for future reference
How To Check AP Inter Results On NDTV Education
Students also have the option to access their results through NDTV's Education portal:
Step 1. Visit ndtv.com/education/results
Step 2. Find the section titled Andhra Pradesh Board Exam Results 2025
Step 3. Select your class result:
- Class 11 (1st Year)
- Class 12 (2nd Year)
Step 4. Enter your required credentials
Step 5. Once submitted, your result will appear on the screen
AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: How To Get Your Result On WhatsApp
Students can also receive their AP Inter results directly on WhatsApp:
- Send a message saying "Hi" to 9552300009 (Mana Mitra)
- You will receive your marks, division, and digital scorecard through chat
AP Inter Result 2025: Examination Schedule Overview
First-Year Exams: Conducted from March 1 to March 19, 2025
Second-Year Exams: Held between March 3 and March 20, 2025