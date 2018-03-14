An Innovation Cell In MHRD Soon, Announces Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar has announced the setting up of an Innovation Cell in the HRD Ministry.

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 14, 2018 19:45 IST
New Delhi:  After a high level review meeting, Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar announced the setting up of an Innovation Cell in the HRD Ministry. The decision comes close on the heels of India moving 6 ranks up in the Global Innovation Index Ranking from 66 in 2016 to 60 in 2017, out of 127 countries.  The cell would be headed by a Scientist and will comprise of a senior ministry official and young professionals who would bring forth new ideas in promoting innovation. 

The information was tweeted by the official twitter handle of Ministry of Human Resource Development. 
   
"There has been considerable improvement in India's ranking in Global Innovation Index 2017.  Since the large part of Global Innovation Index relates to Education, the setting up of Innovation Cell in the Ministry will lead to more focused attention on innovation and research efforts," Shri Javadekar said.

The improvement in Global Innovation Index coincides with the launch of the Smart India Hackathon by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in coordination with other Ministries.

Prakash Javadekar also added that the government's renewed emphasis on innovation as a measure to improve economic growth has begun to yield result. Six new research parks have been sanctioned in various premier institutions and there are more than 120 Technology Business Incubators covering all the institutions in the country

Apart from these, allocation of funds through Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) for fast tracking Innovation and Research infrastructure in country's top central technical institutions and Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF) to 1000 top students from these institutions is also expected to provide the necessary push to India's Innovation and Research efforts.

Click here for more Education News
 

