An Innovation Cell In MHRD Soon, Announces Prakash Javadekar

The information was tweeted by the official twitter handle of Ministry of Human Resource Development.
'Innovation Cell' to be set up in @HRDMinistry to promote #Innovation further - HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar (1/3)#TransformingIndia#Research#NewIndia— Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) March 14, 2018
An 'Innovation Cell' created to strengthen innovation efforts will be headed by a Scientist & comprise of a senior Ministry official & young professionals who bring to the table new ideas in promoting #Innovation - HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar (2/3)#TransformingIndia#NewIndia— Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) March 14, 2018
There has been a considerable improvement in India's ranking in Global Innovation Index 2017. Since it's large part relates to #Education, setting up of 'Innovation Cell' will lead to more focused attention on #innovation & #research efforts - HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar (3/3)— Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) March 14, 2018
The improvement in Global Innovation Index coincides with the launch of the Smart India Hackathon by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in coordination with other Ministries.
Prakash Javadekar also added that the government's renewed emphasis on innovation as a measure to improve economic growth has begun to yield result. Six new research parks have been sanctioned in various premier institutions and there are more than 120 Technology Business Incubators covering all the institutions in the country
