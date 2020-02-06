AMU's Hindi PhD Student Scores 100 Percentile In UGC NET

Experimenting with different methods of learning has helped her ace the exam.

A PhD student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Hindi department, has scored 100 percentile in the UGC NET/ JRF. The student, Kajal Bhardwaj, hails from a humble family based in the Panch Nagri, Sasni Gate area of Aligarh.

Experimenting with different methods of learning has helped her ace the exam. "I wanted to make my parents happy by qualifying the NET/ JRF exam with flying colours," said Kajal adding that with little money, she couldn't afford to employ services of professional coaching centres.

"Like other candidates, I analysed the previous years' question papers to understand the trend of the questions asked, but unlike most of my contemporaries, I also studied the roots and theories of wrong answers in the multiple choice questions," added Kajal.

Her result has uplifted the spirits of her father, Munesh Pal Bhardwaj, who was anxious and stressed after losing his job.

Talking about her preparation strategy, Kajal said, "I allotted days to each topic and tried to adhere to the schedule. This way I got in the habit of studying during the same hours every day."

"I followed free YouTube lessons that helped me to brush my knowledge on every subject. But, above all, my teachers in AMU have been instrumental in clearing all my concepts," she added.

To her juniors, Kajal suggests to refer PG books and make use of the best available guides to practice questions. "Making a routine of revising whatever you learn is very important as this will help in better retention of concepts. The candidates should have confidence in themselves and in their preparation to achieve goals," she says.

