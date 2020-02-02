AMU Compensates Injured Students

The AMU VC granted Rs 1,50,000 each to two students of BA second year and third year from VC-Alumni Fund

The Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor has granted Rs one lakh and fifty thousand each to two students of BA second year and third year from VC-Alumni Fund on the recommendation of a committee constituted to decide about the compensation to be given to injured students.

The committee spoke to the students and taking cognizance of the evidence related to the incidents that occurred in the intervening night of December 15 and 16, 2019, it recommended the name of the two students for the compensation, an official statement from the varsity said.

Ina related development, in order to deal with the issue of FIRs lodged against the students of the Aligarh Muslim University speedily, the Vice Chancellor has constituted a seven member committee.

Last week, a varsity official assured the protesting students that their demands raised during Wednesday meeting between AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor and the protesting students would be considered favourably.

The main demands of the protesting students pertain to an assurance from the vice chancellor that all "false cases" registered against protesting students during the past six weeks would be withdrawn, the official said.

The committee will be headed by Professor Najam Khalique (Department of Community Medicine) and comprises Professor S Imtiaz Hasnain (Department of Linguistics), Professor Mohd Nafees Ahmad Ansari (Department of Political Science), Professor Vibha Sharma (Department of English), Mr Ajay Bisaria (Department of Hindi), Dr Ishaat Mohammad Khan (Department of Chemistry) and Mr S M Noman Tariq (University Polytechnic) as members.

