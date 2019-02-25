Amazon Offers 28 Lakh Annual Package To Two LPU Students For Their AI Skills

Two students from LPU were given hefty package by Amazon based on their AI skills

Two students from Lovely Professional University (LPU) bagged a package of Rs. 28 Lakh per annum each offered by Amazon. In a statement, the University said that this placement season, engineering students who are adept in digital skills like AI, data analytics and Machine Learning received better offers than those who were equipped only with traditional skills.

Of the two students who received the high package from Amazon, Manish Tolani of the 2018 batch interned with Amazon for a year and in May 2018 was hired full time by the company. Gurpreet, who is a batch junior than Manish, is interning with Amazon right now and has already been offered the role of a full-time Software Development Engineer.

For both the students, skills in machine learning and data analytics were key to them getting hired by Amazon.

Universities like LPU are enabling its students with new age skills through various certifications, hiring industry trainers and partnering with online education platforms like Simplilearn, Udacity, and Upgrad. LPU provides an option to choose minor subject in specific skills like machine learning, AI, Android, and Data Science.

Some of the certifications provided by LPU include Juniper Network Certifications, CISCO Certifications, Azure Certifications, ABAP Certifications, Pega Certifications and Google Course on Digital, embedded in their course. Over 1300 students from the batch of 2020 have been recruited by companies based on these skill certifications.

Some of the companies apart from Amazon that recruited students with emerging technology skills from LPU include TCS, HCL, Adobe, Zoho, Bosch, Virtusa among others.

