Allahabad HC Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Research Associate Positions, Check Details

Allahabad HC Recruitment 2025: The Allahabad High Court has started the registration process for the recruitment of Research Associates on a contractual basis. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 36 posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, allahabadhighcourt.in.

Allahabad HC Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Last date for submission of application form: April 1, 2025 (Till 11.59 pm)

Last date for updating payment details: April 8, 2025 (Till 11.59 pm)

Display of details of weightage marks on the official website: April 28, 2025

Last date to raise objections regarding weightage/marks: May 1, 2025

Publication of the list of candidates shortlisted for the Screening Test and Interview Test: May 27, 2025

Issuance of Admit Card: Last week of May 2025

Date of Screening Test & Interview Test: 2nd Saturday and/or 2nd Sunday of July 2025

Declaration of Final Result: Last week of July 2025

Issuance of joining letter: Immediately after the declaration of the final result

The official notification reads: "The successful candidates will be attached with the Hon'ble Judges at Allahabad or the Lucknow Bench, Lucknow, and shall discharge their duties under the directions of the Judge to whom they may be attached. The Research Associates will be required to carry out research work on legal points and principles as desired by the Judge to whom they may be attached."

Allahabad HC Recruitment 2025: Salary

The selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs. 25,000. This amount is subject to revision and may be increased at the discretion of the organisation.

Allahabad HC Recruitment 2025: Contract Period

The job will be purely contractual, with an initial contract period of one year. Based on satisfactory performance, the contract may be extended for an additional year. However, the maximum contract period will not exceed two years.

Allahabad HC Recruitment 2025: Termination

The organisation reserves the right to terminate the engagement at any time without prior notice. This means the contract can be terminated immediately, and the selected candidate will be required to relinquish their duties.

Allahabad HC Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

All candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 500. This fee is non-refundable and payable online only. In addition to the application fee, candidates may also be required to pay bank charges, as applicable.