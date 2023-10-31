All You Need To Know About Studying In Malaysia

For students who wish to study abroad, Malaysia can be an affordable option that provides high standards of education coupled with economical lifestyle. Education in Malaysia is attractive for the budget-conscious. The exchange rate, fees and other costs here are generally lower in price compared to neighbouring Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia.

Malaysia has developed from a mainly agriculture and primary industry-based economy to a successful exporter of electrical and electronic parts and appliances, chemicals, heavy machineries as well as IT and financial services. Accelerated growth has been fueled by strengthening domestic demand, improved labour market conditions, and wage growth, as well as improved external demand for Malaysia's manufactured products and commodities.

Malaysia has some of the best universities

Malaysia has some of the top universities in the region, notable tertiary institutions include the University of Malaya, Universiti Teknologi Petronas, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and Universiti Sains Malaysia. In 2020, the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings ranked Universiti Malaya at the 70th place in the world, 13th place in Asia, 3rd in Southeast Asia and the top-ranked learning institution in Malaysia.

Technology has been a forte of Malaysia's economy, and catering to that demand are institutions like Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM). UTP, for example, places a strong emphasis on research and development as it strives to achieve the status of an internationally renowned research university.

Affordability

The average total tuition fees per annum are approximately at US$ 4,400 for public universities and US$ 4,970 for private universities. Malaysia offers low-cost education wherein the Cost-of-Living Index is only 42.47.



English is widely spoken

English is widely spoken and used in Malaysia. It is one of the main requirements for students' admission to apply for higher education institutions. Malaysia has administered its own English proficiency test, the Malaysian University English Test (MUET).

Safe and peaceful

Malaysia has safe, peaceful, and vibrant communities. It is currently ranked 18th in the world's most peaceful country based on the 2020 Global Security Index (GPI) report.

Universities in Malaysia

Universiti Malaya (UM)

Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM)

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM)

Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM)

University of Southampton, Malaysia Campus

Newcastle University of Medicine, Malaysia

Taylor's University

UCSI University

Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP)

Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and University College Dublin Malaysia Campus * Founded as Penang Medical College

Monash University Malaysia

Curtin University, Sarawak Malaysia

The University of Nottingham Malaysia Campus