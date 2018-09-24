Aligarh Muslim University Collects Rs 20 Lakh For Flood-Hit Kerala

The money will be handed over to the Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan.

As Kerala comes to terms with worst ever floods in nearly a century, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has collected approximately Rs 20 lakh from its teaching and non-teaching staff to be donated to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The landslides and floods had claimed 493 lives in the state since the onset of South West Monsoon on May 29. Over 14 lakh people were displaced from their homes and forced to take shelter in relief camps as their homes were waterlogged or damaged in the rain fury.

The money, which was collected after an appeal by AMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor will be directly handed over to the Kerala Chief Minister, Mr Pinarayi Vijayan, said a statement from the varsity.

In the appeal, Prof Mansoor had urged AMU employees to donate generously for the noble cause to help Kerala in getting back on its feet in the wake of the massive damage caused by floods.

"AMU has always been active in rehabilitation work, whenever there is a natural calamity in the country," said the statement.

Many lost their homes and crops as the rains and floods battered the state, which saw all 40 rivers in spate and shutters of 80 odd dams being opened to release excess water.

The state government has so far distributed Rs. 10,000 as immediate financial relief to about 5.50 lakh people affected by the floods in the state.

The distribution of Rs. 10,000 as initial financial assistance to the affected families is almost complete, a government press release said Tuesday.

The students of AMU Malappuram Centre has also rendered their wholehearted service in the flood effected Ernakulam district of Kerala, during the relief and rehabilitation words in its peak.

On 26 August 2018, a group of 25 students, teachers and non-teaching staffs of the Centre cleaned 35 houses in Mattekkad colony, Kalamassery, Ernakulam district, where the river Periyar's fury caused havoc.

(With PTI Inputs)

