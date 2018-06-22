Allegation By LLM Entrance Candidate Baseless And Motivated: AMU

According to Prof Javaid Talib, Chairperson, Department of Law, AMU, the candidate, alleging disparity, has obtained 51.64 percent marks in LL.B. examination of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra.
He also added that, a statement from the varsity said, 15 other candidates were declared ineligible to appear in the entrance test.
"The list of these candidates was uploaded on the website of the Department of Law on June 21, 2018 and they did not need to come to the department for admit card," said the statement.
Prof Talib said that the allegation made by the candidate is a blatant lie and motivated as AMU does not discriminate any student/candidate on any ground.
CommentsEarlier today, some candidates took it to social media commenting that a student of LLM entrance examination was denied permission to give LLM exams in AMU because of his religious background.
