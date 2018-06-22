Allegation By LLM Entrance Candidate Baseless And Motivated: AMU The concerned candidate, along with 15 other candidates, was declared ineligible as they did not fulfill the eligibility criteria, said Aligarh Muslim University in a statement.

Share EMAIL PRINT Allegation By LLM Entrance Candidate Baseless And Motivated: Aligarh Muslim University Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) today refuted the allegation that a candidate seeking admission to LLM course in the varsity was denied admit card to appear in the LLM admission test on religious grounds.



According to Prof Javaid Talib, Chairperson, Department of Law, AMU, the candidate, alleging disparity, has obtained 51.64 percent marks in LL.B. examination of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra.



He also added that, a statement from the varsity said, 15 other candidates were declared ineligible to appear in the entrance test.



"The list of these candidates was uploaded on the website of the Department of Law on June 21, 2018 and they did not need to come to the department for admit card," said the statement.



Prof Talib said that the allegation made by the candidate is a blatant lie and motivated as AMU does not discriminate any student/candidate on any ground.



Earlier today, some candidates took it to social media commenting that a student of LLM entrance examination was denied permission to give LLM exams in AMU because of his religious background.



