IAF Agniveer 2024 Notification Issued, Registration Begins On July 8

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification
For Science Subjects
Candidates must have passed Intermediate or equivalent with Mathematics, Physics, and English from recognized Education Boards with at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% in English. Alternatively, completed a three-year Diploma Course in Engineering with 50% marks in aggregate and English (if English was not a subject in the Diploma).
For Non-Science Subjects
Candidates must have passed Intermediate or equivalent in any stream with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% in English. Alternatively, completed a two-year vocational course with similar marks.
IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Medical Standards
Height
- For Male candidates, the minimum acceptable height is 152.5 cms
- For Female candidates, the minimum acceptable height is 152 cms
- Candidates from North East or hilly regions of Uttarakhand can have a lower minimum height of 147 cms
- For candidates from Lakshadweep, the minimum height requirement is 150 cms
Weight
Proportionate to height and age.
Visual Standards
6/12 each eye, correctable to 6/6 each eye.
Application Fee
Applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 550 to submit their candidature.
The official notification states, "Agniveervayu will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force under the Air Force Act 1950 for a period of four years. Agniveervayu will hold a distinct rank in the Indian Air Force, different from any existing ranks. The Indian Air Force is not obliged to retain Agniveervayu beyond the engagement period of four years."