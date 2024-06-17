Advertisement
IAF Agniveer 2024 Notification Issued, Registration Begins On July 8

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Agniveervayu will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force for a period of four years.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced recruitment for Agniveer Vayu positions under the Agnipath scheme for 2024. It offers a chance to unmarried Indian male and female candidates to join the Indian Armed Forces. Applications will be open from July 8 to July 28 through the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Eligible candidates, born between July 3, 2004, and January 3, 2008, can apply, provided they do not exceed 21 years of age at the time of enrollment after clearing all selection stages.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification

For Science Subjects

Candidates must have passed Intermediate or equivalent with Mathematics, Physics, and English from recognized Education Boards with at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% in English. Alternatively, completed a three-year Diploma Course in Engineering with 50% marks in aggregate and English (if English was not a subject in the Diploma).

For Non-Science Subjects

Candidates must have passed Intermediate or equivalent in any stream with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% in English. Alternatively, completed a two-year vocational course with similar marks.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Medical Standards

Height

  • For Male candidates, the minimum acceptable height is 152.5 cms
  • For Female candidates, the minimum acceptable height is 152 cms
  • Candidates from North East or hilly regions of Uttarakhand can have a lower minimum height of 147 cms
  • For candidates from Lakshadweep, the minimum height requirement is 150 cms

Weight

Proportionate to height and age.

Visual Standards

6/12 each eye, correctable to 6/6 each eye.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 550 to submit their candidature.

The official notification states, "Agniveervayu will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force under the Air Force Act 1950 for a period of four years. Agniveervayu will hold a distinct rank in the Indian Air Force, different from any existing ranks. The Indian Air Force is not obliged to retain Agniveervayu beyond the engagement period of four years."

