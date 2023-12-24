MAT February 2024: Application Process Begins, Deadline Is February 20

AIMA MAT February 2024: The Paper-Based Test (PBT) is scheduled for February 25.

The registration process for the All India Management Association (AIMA) Management Aptitude Test (MAT) February 2024 session has commenced. The deadline for candidates to submit their applications is February 20, 2024. Individuals who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications for MAT February 2024 through the official website mat.aima.in. The Paper-Based Test (PBT) is scheduled for February 25, 2024.

The issuance of admit cards will begin on February 22, 2024. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is slated for March 10, 2024, and the registration deadline for this mode is March 5, 2024. Admit cards for CBT will be available from March 8, 2024.

Furthermore, three Internet-Based Tests (IBT) are scheduled for February 24, March 3, and March 8, 2024. The registration deadlines for these IBT sessions are February 21, February 29, and March 5, 2024, respectively. Admit cards for each IBT session can be accessed on February 22, March 1, and March 6, 2024.

The application fee for taking Remote Proctored Internet-Based Test (IBT), Paper-Based Test (PBT), or Computer-Based Test (CBT) is Rs 2,100. If you opt for combined choices like Double IBT + IBT, PBT + IBT, PBT + CBT, or CBT + IBT, the fee is Rs 3,300.

The MAT question paper will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and candidates will be allotted 2.5 hours for the exam.

AIMA MAT February 2024: Steps for registration