AILET 2027 Registration Begins Today: Check Eligibility And Steps To Apply

The National Law University Delhi has started the AILET 2027 registration process today, August 7, 2026. Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website. The last date to apply is November 10, 2026. The AILET 2027 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 13, 2026, in offline mode. The admit card will be released on November 30, 2026. The entrance test will be held for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by NLU Delhi.

How to Apply Online for AILET 2027?

Visit the official admission portal at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Click on the AILET 2027 registration link.

Complete the registration process with the required details.

Log in with the credentials.

Fill in personal, academic, and other required details.

Upload the required documents..

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form.

Download and save a copy of the submitted application form.

AILET 2027 Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should have passed or should be appearing in Class 12 or equivalent exam to apply for undergraduate law courses.

For postgraduate law programmes, candidates must have a recognised law degree as per the eligibility rules. The university will release detailed eligibility conditions along with the official notification.

Documents Required For AILET 2027 Registration

The following are the important documents required to apply for AILET 2027:

Valid email ID and mobile number

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets

Graduation mark sheet (for postgraduate applicants)

Government-issued photo identity proof

Scanned passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Category or special certificates, if applicable

Candidates should submit the valid documents during registration. It is advised to apply online before the last date to avoid last-minute issues.