AIIMS Senior Resident Competitive Exam In November

AIIMS will also conduct the entrance exam for admission to PG courses in November.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will conduct the competitive exam for recruitment to the post of Senior Residents/ Senior Demonstrators on November 24. The exam will be held at Delhi/ NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

"Online applications are invited from Indian Citizens as per Govt. of India Residency Scheme, for the tenure posts of Senior Residents/Senior Demonstrators for a maximum period upto 3 years," reads the notice released by AIIMS.

"These posts include existing vacant posts, backlog vacancies of SC, ST, OBC and the posts which are likely to fall vacant (Stage-l) between 01.01.2020 to 30.06.2020," it added.

Candidates can apply till October 15 at the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.org.

Meanwhile, AIIMS will also conduct the entrance exam for admission to PG courses in November. As per the latest update given by AIIMS, the entrance exam is scheduled for November 17. The result will be released within 5 days. The registration process for the AIIMS PG entrance exam will be open till October 11.

AIIMS conducts PG entrance exams twice a year. For January session, the exam is held in November. For the July session, details will be announced on November 27.

