1 Share EMAIL PRINT AIIMS PG Admission July 2018 Session: Notification Out; Registration From 7 March New Delhi: Official notification has been released for AIIMS PG admission 2018. Online registration for the same will begin on 7 March and will continue till 27 March. AIIMS, New Delhi has invited applications for the entrance test in in Postgraduate (MD/ MS/ M.Ch.(6 years)/ DM (6 years)/ MDS) courses of AIIMS, New Delhi and five other AIIMS at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Raipur & Rishikesh. Details in this regard can be found at aiimsexams.org. AIIMS will conduct exam on 6 May 2018.



AIIMS will begin the registration process for PG admission a week earlier than it had previous year and a day before the last year’s exam date.



The exam will be held from 10.00 am to 1 pm for medical courses and 10 am to 11.30 am for dental courses.



Meanwhile online registration for admission to Post-Graduate & Post-Doctoral Course [DM/M.Ch & MD (Hospital Administration) has already begun and candidates can apply for it before 8 March 2018.



On 26 February 2018, AIIMS Raipur had declared the computer based test result for staff nurse recruitment. The exam was held on September 9, 2017 in three shifts in 15 cities across the country. A total of 24,347 have appeared for the exam while 29,850 applied. "After analysis of the objections regarding questions by an experts Committee, it was decided to ignore certain number of questions from final evaluation," said the results notification.



