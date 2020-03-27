AIIMS Postpones PG Entrance, Professional Exams

AIIMS has postponed PG entrance exam for the July 2020 session

AIIMS has postponed the PG entrance exam for the July session 2020. The exam which was scheduled on May 3, 2020 and has been postponed indefinitely and the revised dates will be notified in due course of time.

The examination authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the entrance examination in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

AIIMS holds PG entrance examination twice a year. The entrance exam is held for admission to MD, MS, DM (6 years), M.Ch. (6 years), and MDS courses.

The AIIMS PG entrance exam is a computer based test and is usually held in one shift. The AIIMS PG Entrance Examination has one paper in English language consisting of 200 objective type questions for MD/MS and 90 objective type questions for MDS.

AIIMS has also postponed the Professional, Final, and Supplementary exams which were scheduled to be held in May 2020.

The exams which have been postponed are:

"Accordingly, Practical/Clinical/Viva-voce Examination of all courses including Fellowship programme scheduled in May 2020 stands postponed till further notice," reads the notice on AIIMS website.

Meanwhile, NTA, which holds NEET UG exam, is expected to delay the release of NEET UG admit cards. NTA has already postponed the JEE Main exam which was to be held in April.

