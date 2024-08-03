AIIMS NORCET 7 Notification 2024 Out, Check Details

AIIMS NORCET 7 2024: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued the notification for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 7 for the year 2024.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions of Nursing Officers across various AIIMS institutions by visiting the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The deadline for applications is August 21, up to 5 pm.

AIIMS NORCET 7 Notification 2024: Important Dates

Window for Correction/Edit in Registration Form (if any): August 22 to August 24 (by 5 pm)

Status of Registration and Last Date for Correction of Rejected Images/Other Deficiencies: August 30 to September 02 (by 5:00 pm)

Information About City of Examination Centre: One week before the Examination

Upload of Admit Card: Two days before the Examination

Date of Online CBT for Stage I Examination: September 15

Date of Stage II Examination: October 4

AIIMS NORCET 7 Notification 2024: Application Fees

General/OBC Candidates: Rs 3000

SC/ST Candidates/EWS: Rs 2400

Persons with Disabilities: Exempted

AIIMS NORCET 7 2024: Exam Pattern

The NORCET examination will be conducted in two stages.

Stage I: NORCET Preliminary

The exam will consist of 100 MCQs for a total of 100 marks. The duration of the examination will be 90 minutes. There will also be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates who qualify this exam will be eligible to take Stage II exam.

Stage II: NORCET Main

The exam will consist of 160 MCQs for a total of 160 marks, with four alternatives for each question. The duration of the examination will be 180 minutes.