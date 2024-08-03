AIIMS NORCET 7 Notification 2024 Out, Check Details

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions of Nursing Officers across various AIIMS institutions by visiting the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The deadline for applications is August 21, up to 5 pm.
AIIMS NORCET 7 Notification 2024: Important Dates
- Window for Correction/Edit in Registration Form (if any): August 22 to August 24 (by 5 pm)
- Status of Registration and Last Date for Correction of Rejected Images/Other Deficiencies: August 30 to September 02 (by 5:00 pm)
- Information About City of Examination Centre: One week before the Examination
- Upload of Admit Card: Two days before the Examination
- Date of Online CBT for Stage I Examination: September 15
- Date of Stage II Examination: October 4
AIIMS NORCET 7 Notification 2024: Application Fees
- General/OBC Candidates: Rs 3000
- SC/ST Candidates/EWS: Rs 2400
- Persons with Disabilities: Exempted
AIIMS NORCET 7 2024: Exam Pattern
The NORCET examination will be conducted in two stages.
Stage I: NORCET Preliminary
The exam will consist of 100 MCQs for a total of 100 marks. The duration of the examination will be 90 minutes. There will also be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates who qualify this exam will be eligible to take Stage II exam.
Stage II: NORCET Main
The exam will consist of 160 MCQs for a total of 160 marks, with four alternatives for each question. The duration of the examination will be 180 minutes.