AIIMS Invites Applications For 2,218 Nursing Officer Posts, Check Details

AIIMS NORCET 11 Registration 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is inviting applications for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 11 to fill 2,218 Nursing Officer vacancies across AIIMS New Delhi and other participating AIIMS and government medical institutions. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official AIIMS examination portal, aiimsexams.ac.in, until August 13.

The recruitment is being conducted for Nursing Officer (Group B) posts at Level 7 of the Pay Matrix (pre-revised Pay Band of Rs 9,300-34,800 with a Grade Pay of Rs 4,600).



AIIMS NORCET 11 Registration 2026: Eligibility Criteria



Candidates applying for NORCET 11 must fulfil one of the following educational qualifications:

BSc (Hons) Nursing, BSc Nursing, or Post-Basic BSc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council (INC)- or State Nursing Council-recognised institute or university, along with registration as a Nurse and Midwife with the State Nursing Council or the Indian Nursing Council.

Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) from an INC- or State Nursing Council-recognised institute, along with registration as a Nurse and Midwife with the State Nursing Council or the Indian Nursing Council, and two years of experience in a minimum 50-bedded hospital after obtaining the essential qualification.

AIIMS clarified that the mandatory two years of experience for GNM candidates must be acquired after completing the course, declaration of the result, and registration with the State Nursing Council or the Indian Nursing Council.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Registration 2026: Age Limit

The age limit for applicants is 18 to 30 years for all AIIMS institutions. Age relaxation will be applicable as per the recruitment rules of the respective participating institutes. August 13, 2026, the closing date for online registration, will be considered the cut-off date for determining the age of candidates.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Registration 2026: Application Fee

The application fee is as follows:

General/OBC: Rs 3,000

SC/ST/EWS: Rs 2,400

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): Exempted

Candidates can pay the application fee through debit card, credit card, or net banking. AIIMS has stated that the application fee is non-refundable. However, the fee paid by SC/ST candidates who appear for the examination will be refunded after the declaration of the results, subject to verification of their category certificates.

AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment: Check Detailed Notification Here

AIIMS NORCET 11 Registration 2026: Important Dates

Online registration: July 24 to August 13, 2026 (up to 5 pm)

Last date to submit NOC (for government employees): August 18, 2026 (up to 5pm)

Examination city slip: September 3, 2026

Admit card release: September 9, 2026

NORCET Stage 1 (Preliminary CBT): September 12, 2026 (Saturday)

NORCET Stage 2 (Mains CBT): September 30, 2026 (Wednesday)

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at centres across India. AIIMS has also informed candidates that requests to change the allotted examination centre will not be entertained.