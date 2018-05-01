AICTE Panel Recommends Open Book Exams For Engineering Students

As reported by TOI, the change is being considered because the older methods of assessment promote rote learning. These reforms are part of a systematic change which includes the recent reform in curriculum as well.
Some of the other reforms suggested are defining of learning outcomes, introduction of educational experiences to teach and assess professional outcomes including open-ended experiments in laboratories and project-based learning modules and internship experiences.
The report said that the assessment method should match with the learning outcomes. Some of the assessment methods which could be introduced are term papers, open ended problem solving assignments, course/lab projects, portfolios etc.
The committee holds the view that open book exams assess a student's skills in application, analysis and evaluation.
