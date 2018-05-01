AICTE Panel Recommends Open Book Exams For Engineering Students A committee instituted by AICTE to suggest reforms for examinations has recommended that open book examination be conducted for engineering students.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT AICTE Panel Recommends Open Book Exams For Engineering Students New Delhi: Open book exam for engineering students may soon be a reality. A committee instituted by AICTE to suggest reforms for examinations has recommended that open book examination be conducted for engineering students. The recommendations have been submitted to the Ministry of Human Resource Development and are being examined. If the recommendations come into force, students would be allowed to carry their books, notes and other study material in the exam hall with them.



As reported by TOI, the change is being considered because the older methods of assessment promote rote learning. These reforms are part of a systematic change which includes the recent reform in curriculum as well.



Some of the other reforms suggested are defining of learning outcomes, introduction of educational experiences to teach and assess professional outcomes including open-ended experiments in laboratories and project-based learning modules and internship experiences.



The report said that the assessment method should match with the learning outcomes. Some of the assessment methods which could be introduced are term papers, open ended problem solving assignments, course/lab projects, portfolios etc.



The committee holds the view that open book exams assess a student's skills in application, analysis and evaluation.



Apart from the open book exam, the committee has also suggested varying difficulty levels for questions to test students' cognitive abilities.



