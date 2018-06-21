Education Should Be The Manifestation Of Excellence: AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe Prof. Sahasrabudhe was speaking at an interactive session at XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur.

Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe was speaking at an interactive session at XLRI, Jamshedpur. Jamshedpur: "Education should be the manifestation of excellence and an academic curriculum alone is not enough," commented Prof. Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Prof. Sahasrabudhe was speaking at an interactive session at XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur on June 19. The topic of the session was "The Future of Higher Education in India-Management Education in India".



Prof. Sahasrabudhe also said that there should be enough of co-curricular activity in academic institutes to provide holistic development of students.



"Education should be output based and not input based. A good infrastructure, laboratories, libraries are part of the input. However, an out-based education is where focus is on student achievement after undergoing the course, recruitment of distinguished set of faculty members and an institute having a well-defined vision and values to guide its curriculum," he said.



He observed that students should have a social outlook and be sensitized to the prevailing problems and demands of the society. "Life skills like team work, time management are important traits," he said.



'Managers cannot be followers, but they have to be leaders'



Highlighting his ideas about future managers and management education in India, Prof. Sahasrabudhe said, "Managers should look beyond business and profit. They should be imbibed with moral and ethical values. Hence ethics course should be a compulsory component of the curriculum. It is one thing to know ethics and another to practice. Therefore institutes must take special care into appointing the right faculty to take up the course. So that students can look upto them and hold them as mentors."



He further added, "Managers cannot be followers, but they have to be leaders. They must assert themselves in giving back to the society. Being innovative and thinking out-of-the-box is the key thing. We need management graduates to be a blend of managers, leaders and entrepreneurs."



AICTE's mentorship initiative



Prof. Sahasrabudhe highlighted AICTE's initiative called Marg Darshan or Mentorship wherein faculty from institutes struggling to achieve standards of excellence are invited to the cream institutes to observe their teaching policies and methodology. And then implement similar policies back in their institutes. This practice of competition and collaboration can help in expanding the quality of education beyond the 100 best B-schools.



Responding to the queries of XLRI students regarding the IIM Act, Prof. Sahasrabudhe said that all the PGDM courses are on equal footing with the MBA course provided by the IIMs. Addressing the students' queries on encouraging innovative thinking in school level itself, the AICTE Chairman talked about the new education policy suggested by the Kasturi Rangan Committee. He said "The out-of-the-box thinking should be encouraged in students at school level itself and not only in higher education."



The session was attended by Fr. E. Abraham S.J., Director, Dr. Ashis K Pani, Dean (Academics) along with all other faculty members and students of XLRI.



