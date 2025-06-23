Sona Comstar Appoints Jeffrey Mark Overly As New Chairman

The Sona Comstar board of directors at its meeting held on 23rd June, 2025, appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly as the Chairman of the company. Jeffrey Mark Overly has been an Independent Director of the company since 12th February 2021.

Overly has been on the board of the company for almost 5 years now and has an excellent attendance record of attending all the Board and Committee meetings held during his tenure with the company, contributing significantly to the deliberations and decision-making of the Board and its committees, despite being in a different time zone.

Jeffrey Mark Overly holds a bachelor's degree in science in industrial management from the University of Cincinnati and has a Master's degree in business from Central Michigan University. He has over 43 years of operating experience.

Overly was an Operating Partner in the Corporate Private Equity Group, based in New York, at the time of his retirement from Blackstone Group in 2018, and continues to support Blackstone by serving on their numerous portfolio companies' boards. Jeffrey Overly was involved in monitoring, advising, and supporting lean operational excellence, supply chain improvement, and strategic opportunities in Blackstone's global portfolio company holdings. Before joining Blackstone in 2008, Mr. Overly had held the position of Vice President of Global Fixture Operations at Kohler Company, where he was responsible for its global manufacturing operations, including the entire supply chain from procurement to shipment of finished product through a multi-warehouse Regional Distribution Centre network. Before that, Mr. Overly has served 25 years at General Motors Corporation and Delphi Corporation in numerous Operations and Engineering positions with global responsibilities.

Jeffrey is also an Independent Director on the board of Performance Food Group, Fortrex, Inc. Ltd. (earlier known as Packer Sanitation Services Incorporated), Comstar Automotive USA LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and a Director on the Board of Sabre Industries, Inc and Supply One, Inc.