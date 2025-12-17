AIBE 20 Result Date: When Will The Result Be Declared? Check Details Here

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the final answer key and result for the AIBE (20) 2025 anytime soon on its official website. The examination was held on Sunday (November 30). The provisional answer key was released on December 3 and the objection window closes on December 10, 2025. Once objections are reviewed and incorporated, the BCI issues the final answer key, which is expected to be released at the end of December and then the results.

Steps to check results:

1. Visit the official AIBE website: allindiabarexamination.com

2. Find the AIBE 20 Result link

3. Enter your Registration/Roll Number and DOB

4. View/download your result scorecard (including pass/fail status)

What the Result Shows

Your qualifying status (pass/fail)

Your scorecard (marks & details)

If you pass the AIBE, you become eligible to receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP) from the state bar council (after administrative processing).

Passing percentage:

The BCI said the passing percentage is fixed at 45 percent for General and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates and 40 percent for Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Disabled candidates.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is a national qualification test administered by the Bar Council of India (BCI) under the Advocates Act of 1961. It evaluates law graduates' legal knowledge and analytical abilities to determine their eligibility for enrollment as advocates. Passing the AIBE grants candidates a Certificate of Practice (CoP), which is required to practice law in any court in India.