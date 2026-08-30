AIAPGET 2026 Re-Exam: Admit Card Out For 49 Candidates

AIAPGET 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2026 admit cards for 49 candidates scheduled to re-appear for the exam on its official portal on Saturday. The testing agency conducted the AIAPGET 2026 entrance examination on August 22, 2026. However, as per official information, due to a power failure at Shri Satya Sai PG College, Jaipur, 49 candidates could not complete their examination.

Earlier, the NTA had announced in a public notice that the AIAPGET 2026 re-exam for the affected candidates will be held on September 1, 2026, from 10 am at Rajasthan College of Engineering for Women, Jaipur. According to the official announcement, candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget. Students must carefully check the details mentioned on the admit card.

In a social media post on X, the testing agency stated:

It is important to carry the AIAPGET admit card to the examination centre and follow all exam day guidelines mentioned therein. The AIAPGET exam was conducted for 36,979 registered candidates in the first shift on August 22. As per official records, of these, 35,837 candidates appeared at 200 centres across the country.

According to official information, 192 applicants appeared at Shri Satya Sai PG College, Jaipur. Of these 49 candidates could not complete the exam.

Earlier in a social media post on X, the NTA had announced that it has issued a show-cause notice to Eduquity Career Technologies for lapses in the conduct of the exam at Jaipur centre. Pending resolution of the notice, the empanelment of Eduquity with NTA also stands suspended with immediate effect, the testing agency had stated.