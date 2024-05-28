Advertisement
Indian Army Announces Results For Agniveer Entrance Examination

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for next phase of recruitment process.

Delhi:

The Indian Army has declared the results for the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the Agniveer recruitment exam 2024 will be able to check their results on the official website. The results are hosted on the official website of the Indian Army.

The results have been declared for the Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Tech, Agniveer Tradesman, Agniveer Office Assistant, Agniveer Nursing Assistant, Women Military Policy and Sepoy Pharma. Selected candidates will be shortlisted for various posts across ARO Alwar, ARO Kota, ARO Jhunjhunu, EO HQ Jaipur and ARO Jodhpur. 

The exams were conducted from April 22-May 3, 2024 in Computer-based test mode. 

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for next phase of recruitment process which includes physical fitness tests, medical examinations and document verification. 

The Agneepath Scheme in the Indian Army is open to candidates between 17.5 and 21 years old. Candidates selected for the role will have the opportunity to serve as Agniveer in the Indian Army for four years.

Steps to check the result

  • Step 1: Visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “CCE Result” tab.
  • Step 3. Now, click on the 'Army Agniveer Result 2024.'
  • Step 4. On the new page, enter your login credentials.
  • Step 5. Submit the details and check your result.
  • Step 6. Download and take a printout.
