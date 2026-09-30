After 20 Years, Ernakulam To Host Kerala School Arts Festival 2027

Around 14,000 school students from across Kerala are expected to participate in the Kerala School Kalolsavam, which will be held from January 4 to 8 next year. The five-day festival will feature 249 events and is billed as Asia's biggest school arts festival.

Ernakulam will host the state-level school arts festival after a gap of 20 years. Marine Drive will be the main venue, while 27 other locations will be used as sub-venues, General Education Minister N Samsudheen said as reported by PTI.

The school sub-district and district-level competitions being held ahead of the state festival will be completed by November 30, the minister said.

Students securing A, B and C grades at the festival will receive 20, 15 and 10 grace marks, respectively. Samsudheen said the provision was aimed at encouraging students to participate in extracurricular activities and develop their talents.

The minister also said the government would take appropriate decisions on the appointment of arts teachers. He referred to the recent change in the norm for physical education teachers, under which one teacher is allowed for every 300 students instead of 500.

Samsudheen said arts festivals play an important role in preserving and promoting art forms that are at risk of disappearing. He added that extracurricular activities and creative pursuits also contribute to the overall development and personality of students.

Samsudheen recently inaugurated a meeting of the organising committee formed to oversee preparations for the successful conduct of the state school arts festival.