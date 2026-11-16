AFCAT 2027 Registration process Begins: Know Eligibility Criteria, Exam Date And Fee

AFCAT 1 Exam 2027: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has started the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2027 registration process. Interested candidates can now apply for the AFCAT 1 exam through the official website, afcat.edcil.co.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 284 posts in the Indian Air Force. The application window will remain active on the portal until December 11, 2026. Any registration forms submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

Candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. The AFCAT 1 exam is scheduled to be held on January 31, 2027. If an applicant has submitted more than one application, only the latest submitted application form against a particular Aadhaar number, will be considered for the issue of admit card. However, the fee deposited while filling additional applications will not be refundable.

Candidates are advised to verify the information in the application form before submitting it as they will not be able to edit the previous details once they have moved to the next stage.

Direct Link to Apply

AFCAT 1 Exam 2027: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria below:

To be eligible for the exam candidate must be a citizen of India as per Indian Citizenship Act, 1955.

Flying Branch: To apply for the exam candidates must be between 20 to 24 years of age as of January 1, 2028. Candidates should have mandatorily passed with Mathematics and Physics at 10+2 level and graduated with a minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized university.

To apply for the exam candidates must be between 20 to 24 years of age as of January 1, 2028. Candidates should have mandatorily passed with Mathematics and Physics at 10+2 level and graduated with a minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized university. Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branch: Applicants must be between 20 to 26 years of age as of January 1, 2028. Along with it candidates who passed with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level are eligible to apply.

Candidates must be unmarried at the time of commencement of the course and marriage is not permitted during training.

Application Fee

To register for the exam candidates are required to pay Rs 550 plus GST. The application fee must be paid only using online payment methods such as credit card, debit card, UPI or Net Banking.

The AFCAT 1 exam 2027 will be conducted for two hours and it will consist of a total of 100 multiple-choice questions and a total of 300 marks. The exam will be conducted in English medium only.