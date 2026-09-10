AFCAT 2 Result 2026 Out: How To Download Result PDF, Check Cut-Off

AFCAT 2 Result 2026 Out: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the result of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 2026. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check and download their results by logging in to the AFCAT portal, afcat.edcil.co.in.

To access the result PDF, candidates will have to enter their user ID and password. Along with the result, the AFCAT 2026 cut-off has also been released. The cut-off is not released category-wise; instead, it is released based on the entry branches.

The cut-off is determined by several factors, including the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, the difficulty level of the question paper and the candidates' performance.

The AFCAT 2 examination was conducted on August 8, 2026, for recruitment to the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

AFCAT 2 Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download the AFCAT 2 result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website: afcat.edcil.co.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Candidate Login' option available at the top of the homepage.

Step 3: Select the 'AFCAT 02/2026' link.

Step 4: A new result login window will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Enter the required credentials in the designated fields.

Step 6: Click on the AFCAT 2 result link.

Step 7: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and save it for future reference.

AFCAT 2 Result 2026: What's Next?

Now that the AFCAT 2 result has been released, candidates who qualify will move to the next stage of the selection process - the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview. This will be followed by a medical examination. After these stages, the final merit list will be released.